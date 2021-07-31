Peter-Jon F. EMERLING

EMERLING - Peter-Jon F. Peter died in his home December 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at age 48. He is survived by his wife Alexandra; his young daughter Alina; parents John and Carla Emerling; sisters Chassagne (Daniel) Shaffer and Delanda DeLucia; their children; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was born in Hawaii, lived in AZ, and OR, and grew up in Western New York. He attended Attica Central and was an Army Veteran. He was a self-educated man, with a large library, a computer whiz, and always full of business ideas. He was President of Emerling Foods, Inc., a food ingredient trading company, ECS Warehouse, a public refrigerated warehouse, Montage and Montage West Beauty Salons, all in the Buffalo NY area. Friends are invited to his Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church (NY Rt 354 at Rt 77), in Bennington Center, NY at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021. A life celebration gathering to follow.