Paul A. CATALANO

- Paul A. Entered into rest on July 23, 2021 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 72 years to Eleanor "Ellie" (nee Rizzo) Catalano; devoted father of Elaine (Robert) Harar, Susan (Richard) Rawleigh, Paul (Sharon) Catalano, Diane (Douglas) Blair and the late Mary Anne Catalano; adored Poppa of Michelle (Gregg) Moore, Jackson Harar, Bethany (Jeff) Knodel, Torre Catalano, Christopher (Angela) Harar, Nathan (Keely) Harar, Angelica (Daniel) Catalano-Sanchez, Adam Blair, Alex Blair and six great-grandchildren; he is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Paul was predeceased by his parents the late Frank and Rose (nee Pieri) Catalano and his siblings Rae (late Frank) Schreck and Russell Catalano. Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 and attended the R.O.T.C. program at Dartmouth College. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign during World War II. After the war, Paul focused on his family and ran Catalano Electric for over 50 years. He generously shared his talents and knowledge with family and friends. A Past President of N.F.E.C.A., Paul was a 21-year member of Local 41 and a proud member of AMVETS Post 49. His pastimes included many fishing trips with friends, bowling on leagues with his wife and watching the Buffalo Bills play. He always looked forward to family reunions where his focus was providing entertainment for his grandchildren. Paul and his zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to CURE SMA, Attn: In Loving Memory of Paul R. Catalano, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove, IL 60007.