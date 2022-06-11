Patricia Marie TURNER

TURNER - Patricia Marie (nee Moynihan) "Pat" Chances are, if you knew Pat, you liked her. Whether you were a neighbor, the postman or the produce guy at Tops, Pat always had time to share a laugh or just say hello. Born June 7th, 1926, in Buffalo, NY. Pat attended St. Margaret's and Holy Angels Academy in North Buffalo. Her career included working for the Buffalo Fire Department as a secretary at City Hall, volunteering at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and in her later years, demonstrating tasty items for Suray at a local Tops store. In between it all, she was a great wife, mom, and grandmother. Pat LOVED Buffalo. With her soon to be husband, many of Pat's dates included sitting in the "greys" while watching the hockey Bison's. Years later she remained an avid fan of both the Bills and the Sabre's. Trying to do her part to support the team, she would put the "kibosh" on the Buffalo opponent. Many Sundays, through the TV screen, hoping a certain New England quarterback would break his leg. Her TV room was even decked out with a remote control flashing red goal light and siren which she would activate when the Sabres scored. Pat was a regular at Premier for gourmet anything and everything. A Ted's hotdog for lunch or some wings on occasion was always a possibility. Even after relocating to St. Louis in 2009, she regularly stocked Weber's Mustard, Sahlen's finest and Watsons Sponge Candy at her place. A gin martini aficionado (preferred with anchovy stuffed olives), she also liked to swap laughs over some Baileys or Canadian Whiskey. In the '60's, Pat was an avid bowler. She also ran the Saturday morning youth league at Allied lanes. An artist as well, she would display and sell her paintings at Allentown. In the '70's she became a leader in the local decoupage chapter. She also got heavily involved with the Irish Center and even marched in the St. Pat's Day parade. Pat loved sit on her back porch and feed the squirrels. But she also loved to travel. The coast of Maine, Northern Ontario, Ireland was among her favorites. As well as visiting her grandkids in Texas, Minnesota, Virginia, or St. Louis. Pat passed away on June 1st, 2022, and she is missed. If you get a chance, raise a glass, and have a laugh. She would like that. Please share condolences at: www.newcomerstlouis.com.