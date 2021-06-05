Patricia Jane HIRSH

HIRSH - Patricia Jane Passed away on Dec 28, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. Born Patricia Jane Williams in Buffalo, NY on June 6, 1938, "Pat" is survived by husband Leland; children Edward "Buddy" Wanke III (Cheryl), James (Betty), and Nancy (Ed Wapniewski). Also surviving are grandchildren Mark Jozwiak, Lindsey (Tom) Penders, Amanda Wanke, Ashley Walker, and Justin Wanke; six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Pat was predeceased by husband Edward "Bud" Wanke, Jr., and her sisters, Sarah Kozlowski and Gwendoline Gatti. Pat overcame obstacles and hardship early in her life and went on to become the doting mother of three children, devoted to supporting her children's activities from their school years into adulthood. She served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with simplicity and dedication, meeting the needs of those around her by whatever means available to her. One of Pat's life pleasures was cooking and baking; and being gifted with hospitality and the desire to help, she especially enjoyed preparing food and desserts for her church family, whether it be a fellowship dinner or "potluck." She also volunteered during summers to cook at Pioneer Girls' Camp Cherith, as well as serving cookies and drinks for Vacation Bible School. Pat enjoyed singing anthems and cantatas in the Winchester Community Church choir. In her spare time Pat enjoyed playing card games, bowling, and lottery scratch-offs. She also loved Bingo, which for her was "therapy." A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Winchester Community Church, 909 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, but memorials in Pat's honor may be made to Winchester Community Church. CDC guidelines for covid-19 will be observed.