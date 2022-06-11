Patricia D. FORTUNATO

FORTUNATO - Patricia D. (nee Deakin) "Pat" With the completion of 88 years of life, Pat Fortunato grew to have many talents and interests. She loved many deeply and was deeply loved. Pat was born April 30, 1934, in Buffalo, NY, to Jane Danahy Ray (deceased) and Edmund J. Deakin (deceased). Pat graduated from Holy Angels Academy and Buffalo State College. After graduating, Pat was an elementary school teacher in the Buffalo City School District. She married Thomas A. Fortunato on April 7th, 1956. They raised their six children in Williamsville, NY. Pat was a very involved and dedicated mother. She was an active volunteer in school communities, children sports and PTAs. She loved cooking and baking. She never made a cookie that the neighborhood kids didn't love. Pat was an accomplished, award-winning, and published artist. She was a member of numerous watercolor societies including the American Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, Midwest Watercolor Society, Buffalo Society of Artists, and the Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society. The essence of her work and accomplishments can be viewed on her website www.Patfortunato.com and her Video Portrait featured at https://buffalosocietyofartists.org/artists/ https://buffalosocietyofartists.org/artists/video-archiveprojectprofile:patfortunato/?fbclid=IwAR3VKXSHdgEpLW5wnlmXQkLVW0uYqg_YiT2Boan6qMZkW4FbBzac__X9hUU. Pat and her husband, Tom, traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Their adventures included whitewater rafting and deep-sea fishing in Alaska, sailing in Hawaii and visiting family in Ohio, California, Florida, Kansas, Texas, Holland, and Oman. Pat was a wonderful friend to many. Her friends were an important part of who she was, and she loved them all. She was a woman of great faith and an active member of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Williamsville for many years. She had a great sense of humor and an amazing resiliency that was enjoyed and admired by all. Pat passed away peacefully May 30, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and her brother, Edmund (Dorothy). Pat leaves behind her children who will miss her greatly, Kathleen Yoder (Gary), Mark (fiancée Mary Kung), Susan, Karen Quinn (James), Steven (Cherisse) and Thomas (Salomey). Pat was adored by her grandchildren, Michael (Paula), Kramer (Jessica), Jake (Brooke), Madelyn (Anthony), James, Emily (Nathan), Alexander, Ellie, and Baby Jules. Her two great-grandsons, Jackson, and Treyson brought her much joy. She leaves behind her brother Michael Deakin (Kathleen); brother-in-law Donald T. Fortunato (Linda); former daughter-in-law Sheila Fortunato; former son-in-law Gregory Voigt; cousin, MaryJane Bandelian (Ed) and many nieces, and nephews. Those wishing to honor this amazing woman are asked to make donations to The Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart (3860 Main Street, Eggerstville, NY 14226).