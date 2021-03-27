Pamela BAJDAS

- Pamela February 25th, 2021. Pamela, loving wife of Dr. Dale Wheeler, passed away after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer. Pam is the daughter of Barbara and the late Norbert Bajdas; she is predeceased by sister, Brenda; and survived by five siblings, brothers, Mark, Paul (Shelly) and Scott (Tina) and sisters, Lisa and Stacy (Darren) Paradowski; she was "Aunt Pammy" to seven nephews and nieces; and six great-nieces and nephews. Graduating as a RN from the Millard Fillmore School of Nursing in 1978, Pam went on to obtain her BSN at University of Buffalo. Immediately upon graduation in 1978, she began her career at the Millard Fillmore Hospital, beginning as a floor nurse and later transitioning to Intensive care nursing and finally to preadmission testing. Pam was a take charge, compassionate and dedicated nurse for 42 years, working until the time of her diagnosis. Pam loved being a nurse. She was extremely proud of the Millard Fillmore School of Nursing and was very active in the alumni affairs. She enjoyed traveling, exploring with hiking trips out west, adventures in her RV and trips to Disney with family and friends. She became intrigued with investing, joining a women's stock club and spent free time researching the stock market. Pam lived life with passion whether it was the things she did or loved and wanted everyone to share and experience life as she did. She was dedicated to her family and her friends and their children, to whom she was also "Aunt Pammy". She loved planning events and parties and was renowned for her gift giving and cut-out cookies. "It's good enough" did not exist in her vocabulary, whether you were working or enjoying life you did it to the highest standard and to the fullest extent possible. The life lessons that she imparted to all will continue to give direction. Pam will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. A private Mass was held at St. Mark Church with a Celebration of Life planned at the lake later this summer.Donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA, 200 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224, Hospice-Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214.