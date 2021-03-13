Ollie HARRIS

HARRIS - Ollie Dietitian and co-founder of EGO Studios died March 2nd, in Dallas. She was 85. Born Ollie Blowe on October 23, 1935 in Emporia, VA., she moved to Buffalo as a child in 1942 and attended Buffalo schools. In 1954, she graduated from Erie County Tech Institute, State University of New York. In 1955, she married Phelix Harris, at St. John Baptist Church in Buffalo. Mrs. Harris then worked as a dietitian at Buffalo hospitals, including Roswell Park Cancer Center. In 1964, at Studio Arena Theatre School, she met a legal secretary named Edith Johnson. They joined with fashion model Grace Diamond, and the three opened a studio that offered health and self-development classes for girls on Main Street, near East Utica Street. In the 70's, Mrs. Harris joined her husband's company Homeville Realty, as his secretary. They served the housing needs of many East Side residents. In the 80's, she focused on religion at several churches, including Bethesda on Main Street, and Unity on Delaware Avenue. In the 90's, she volunteered at Buffalo General Hospital where she prayed for sick hospital patients. In later years, Mrs. Harris moved to Dallas and worshipped at Word Outreach Church under the leadership her son, the Rev. Phelix Harris Jr. Her husband of 59 years died in 2014. She is survived by three sons, Phelix Jr., Tyrone, and DeWane; a sister-in-law, Tommie Hunter; and two grandkids. A service will be held 10 AM, Monday, March 15, THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 995 Genesee Street.