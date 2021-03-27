Norman D. TITTERINGTON

TITTERINGTON - Norman D. Age 72, Goshen, formerly of Buffalo, New York, died 3:52 PM, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Goshen Hospital. He was born May 10, 1948 in Buffalo, to Clyde and Julia (Grey) Titterington. On August 31, 1974, he married Diane (Barczak) Titterington. Surviving are his wife, Diane, Goshen; children, Peter John (Gloryanne) Titterington of New York, Lori (John) Jansen, New York, Norman (Audrey) Titterington, New York, Jonathan (Linda) Titterington, Goshen; eight grandchildren; sisters, Donna Freeman, Ohio, Linda Randolph of New York; and a brother, James (Valerie) Titterington of New York; preceding him in death are his parents; sons, Stephen and Jeffrey Titterington; sisters, Elizabeth Haug and Kathrine Jones. Norman was a charter bus driver for 10 plus years and a school bus driver in Buffalo, New York. He was a member of Rock Run Church of the Brethren. Norman loved to play cards, cooking, and woodworking. He was a huge Buffalo Bills fan and dog lover. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Private Funeral Services were held by the family. Memorial donations may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or the Humane Society of Elkhart County. The service will be live streamed through rrefh.com website, click on Norman's Tribute Page and then click on photos/videos. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.