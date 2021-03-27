HARGRAVE - Nancy Marguerite Evans Silver Creek- Nancy Marguerite Evans Hargrave went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 11, 2021. Surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully in her cottage home at Hanford Bay in Silver Creek, NY. Nancy was born in Rome, NY on March 31, 1955 to her adoring parents, Dr. Robert H. Jr. and Dorothy Evans. She was raised in Williamsville, NY with her brother, Dr. Robert L. Evans, and spent her summers with wonderful friends and family on the shore of Lake Erie at Hanford Bay.Nancy graduated from Williamsville South High School, a respected athlete, scholar, and student leader. She continued her studies earning a bachelor's degree from Ithaca College. She then earned a master's degree in health and physical education from Indiana University Bloomington and a master's degree in educational administration from Canisius College. While studying at Ithaca, she met David Hargrave and the couple was married in 1980. They recently celebrated 40 years of a beautiful marriage. Nancy resided in Rochester and Buffalo, NY and enjoyed many years of visiting extended family at The Westchester on Longboat Key, in Florida. Nancy enjoyed a rewarding career in health and education, working at several institutions and recently retiring from Erie Community College where she served for 27 years as a Professor of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and American Sign Language. Nancy also taught CPR and lifeguard training for the American Red Cross. Nancy's greatest joy in life was raising her three daughters, Amy, Elizabeth, and Sarah, and spending time with them; her sons-in-law;, and beloved grandchildren. Always the planner, Nancy never wanted a family gathering to end without knowing when she would see everyone next. She loved to swim and travel and enjoyed marveling at nature and God's beautiful creation. Nancy was serene and determined; her faith and work ethic were exemplified by years of service to her local church and Habitat for Humanity as well as several other charitable organizations. Nancy is survived by her mother, Dorothy Evans; her husband, David Hargrave; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Joseph Leo, Drs. Elizabeth and William D'Angelo, and Sarah and Simon Cox; and nine grandchildren. She also leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert L. and Cheryl Evans; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ann and Karl Loos and Mark and MaryAnn Hargrave; her Aunt Leslie and Uncle Doug Brackett; Uncle Dick and Jessica Lapp and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and adoring friends. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Robert H. Evans Jr. and grandparents Dr. Lester and Marguerite Lapp and Robert and Ida Evans. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Nancy when the COVID pandemic has eased. They are forever grateful for the promises of God and eagerly anticipate glorious days together with her in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ Chapel Wesleyan Church (64 Buffalo Street, Silver Creek, NY 14136) or the National Brain Tumor Society (55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458) https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/fundraiser/3172514. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.