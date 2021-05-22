SPENCER - Nancy Jean (nee Barkley) Mother Nancy Jean Spencer, who was born in Tippah County, Mississippi on July 15, 1942, transitioned on Friday, May 7, 2021. Nancy Jean's family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she attended and graduated from North Division High School in 1960. In 1965 she met a handsome young preacher, Louis S. Spencer, whom she married. Together they cherished and raised one child, Aaron Louis Spencer. The Spencers made their home in Joliet, Illinois for 7 years, before moving to Buffalo, New York in 1972. Mother Spencer began working at Goodwill Industries, then in 1973 moved to Trico Plant No. 1 until 1987. After leaving Trico, Mother Spencer began her tenure at Roswell Park Cancer Institute as an Outreach Worker. In 1995 she began driving their Mobile Mammogram Unit, then moved over to the Roswell Park Witness Project, making many presentations to audiences all over Western New York regarding healthy living and cancer prevention. Mother Spencer graduated from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute (now Bryant & Stratton College) with a degree in Accounting. She obtained other certifications, and several awards and recognitions for her service to the Church and community. In 1997 Mother Spencer was selected by the New York Western 2nd Jurisdictional Prelate, Bishop Glenwood H. Young, Sr., to serve as the President of the NYW 2nd Missions Department; in 2006 she was appointed by Mother Wilma J. Hughey, Supervisor of Women, to serve as the Director of the Jurisdiction's Mothers Board, and in 2011 was appointment by her Pastor, Supt. Willie C. Roberson, to serve as the Church Mother for the Historic Saints' Home COGIC. Mother Spencer was also appointed by the late Bishop Carliss Moody and her husband, Bishop Louis Spencer, to serve as the Supervisor of Women for Native Americans in the 80's and 90's. Bishop and Mother Spencer moved to Chester, South Carolina in December of 2020, where she enjoyed the remainder of her life with their son and his family. Mother Nancy Jean Spencer leaves to celebrate her life: her husband of more than 50 years, Bishop Louis S. Spencer; her son, Aaron (Helen) Spencer, Sr.; four grandchildren, LaTasha Spencer, Ariana (Sherman) Dula, Jr., Aaron Spencer, Jr. and Anthony Spencer; four great grandchildren, Adrian, Darian and Ariana Marie Dula, and Alex Spencer, all of Chester, SC; a sister, Louise Alston, of Milwaukee, WI; an aunt, Mattie Coleman of Muncie, IN; a sister-in-law, Roberta Mack of Washington, D.C.; a devoted goddaughter, Dr. Marvel Ross-Jones of Buffalo, NY; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation be at the King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC, on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, and flowers may be sent there. Funeral Services will take place at True Gospel COGIC, 552 Ashford St., Chester SC, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Mother Spencer will be laid to rest in the True Gospel Church Cemetery. Cards of condolence may be sent to Bishop Louis Spencer, 152 E. Lacy Street, Chester, SC 29706. A Family & Friends Visitation Hour and Service of Remembrance will take place at The Historic Saints' Home COGIC, located at 323 Winspear Ave., Buffalo, New York on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM.