Muriel and Neil GOODMAN

GOODMAN - Muriel and Neil (nee Markel) Muriel Markel Goodman and Neil Goodman passed away in 2020 (December and October respectively). We would love you to join us to celebrate their memory. Muriel and Neil were the loving mother and father of Karen Goodman and Jeffrey (Shari Berman) Goodman; and devoted grandparents of Timothy Phoenix, Sarah Laskaris, Alana Goodman and Noah Goodman. Neil was the co-owner and managing partner of the Park Lane Manor House and Uncle John's Restaurants. Join Us for A Celebration of Life, October 10, 2021, 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Buffalo Airport Hotel 4600 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14225.