Mildred Roth WESTON

WESTON - Joyce Mildred Roth 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died July 4, 2021. A Celebration of her Life is planned for 11:00 am on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Clarence, NY 14221. Joyce was born April 9, 1932, in Buffalo, NY, to Albert Roth and Mildred Schmitz Roth. She grew up there with her 5 brothers. After graduating from Kensington High School, she attended Buffalo State College. She attended for 3 years and then decided to marry her High School sweetheart Charles Edward Weston Jr. and start a family. In addition to raising her five children, Joyce was a very active member of St. Martha's Guild of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, as well as the Clarence Women's Club. She loved to play golf and tennis, and promoted participation in both sports for all children. She chaired the 9-hole Jr. golf programs for both boys and girls, for several years at Transit Valley Country Club, where all of her children learned to play. But most of all, she loved spending time and playing with her with seven grandchildren. Joyce was known as the "fun grandma" by all of her grandchildren, and the "fun aunt" by her many nieces and nephews. Once her youngest reached Jr. High School age, Joyce went to work in women's fashion apparel. She worked for several years at Josephs and at Flora Hatch. We would often joke that she probably spent more money on clothes than she actually made working. Upon her retirement, she moved to Bradenton, FL, where she was able to play golf year-round and enjoy the sunshine. She spent ten plus wonderful years in Florida with her significant other Richard (Dick) Heller. When Dick passed away, Joyce moved to Colorado to be near her daughter Mary Joe, and her 3 young children. Joyce was an avid volunteer reader at their preschool; and she was known as "Grandma Joyce" to all of the kids who attended. Joyce was always up for having fun, and she definitely had a mischievous side. She lived life to the fullest and was not afraid to color outside the lines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Weston Jr., when she was 45. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Ronald and Robert, and her son Charles Edward Weston III. Survivors - Her Children: Timothy Weston of Lakeland, FL, Gregory and Judy Weston of Grapevine, TX, Barry and Linda Weston of Clarence, NY, Mary Joe Weston and Erik Gilbert of Boulder, CO. Her Siblings: Thomas Roth, David and Marilyn Roth, Bruce and Patty Roth. Her brother-in-law, Thomas Weston and wife Patricia, and her sister-in-law, Sandra Weston. Her Grandchildren: in order of age; William (Billy) Weston and wife Kristin, Cameron Weston, Natalie Weston, Griffin Gilbert, Zachary Weston, Carsten Gilbert, Severin Gilbert. Her 2 Great Grandchildren: Avery Weston, and Henry Weston. Memorials: Those wishing to honor Joyce's life may do so with a memorial gift to TRU Community Care at 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026 or trucare.org/donate. TRU's EIN is 84-0748577.