KARSTEDT - Michael T. On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Michael T. Karstedt passed away at the age of 70. Michael was born on August 25, 1950 in Lackawanna, New York to Chester Karstedt, who died in 2002 and Katherine Michael who died in 1977. He graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1968. He played baseball throughout childhood and would travel back to New York during summer vacations and play in little leagues. His favorite memories were playing baseball against his brother, Rick, in New York. He played baseball as a pitcher for Valley High School and was awarded Player of the Year in 1968. After graduating from Valley High School, he went to Mesa Community College in Arizona on a scholarship. He decided to come back home to Las Vegas and attended Nevada State University (now known as UNLV) on a baseball scholarship. From June 11, 1970 until he joined the police department, he worked as a grave digger for the City of Las Vegas. After deciding that baseball was not going to be his lifelong profession, on January 11, 1973, he joined the Las Vegas Sheriff's Department (before it was consolidated into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department). He always said it was one of the best decisions of his life. He retired from LVMPD on April 23, 1998, to take care of his wife Julie Greenfield Karstedt who eventually succumbed to cancer in October 1998. After retiring, he became a private investigator and worked part-time for the Clark County District Attorney's office working the Ted Binion murder case. On October 6, 2003, Michael was hired permanently by the Clark County District Attorney's Office as the Investigative Supervisor of the Criminal Division. He worked several more high-profile cases, O.J. Simpson robbery case, Jim Gibbons/Chrissy Mazzeo case, and Darren Mack murder case in Reno. After five years, on November 4, 2008, he retired again and became a private investigator working criminal defense (aka the dark side). In 1977, the best moment of his life happened when his daughter Brandi was born and she was the love of his life; then in 1994, the worst moment of his life happened when his daughter Brandi died. Michael loved his New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills. He hosted Buffalo Bills Super Bowl parties four years in a row (1991, 1992, 1993 and 1994) and just knew that this year would be the year for them to win the Super Bowl. Michael is survived by his wife, Kathy; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jennie Karstedt, two nephews, Danny (Michele) Karstedt and Scott Karstedt, grandnephews and niece, Brennen, Matthew, Samantha; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Kyle) Crane, two grandsons, James and Jake; his dog Mickey and numerous cousins in New York, Texas and Georgia. And waiting high above in that special place, Jeter stops and looks in the distance. His bright eyes are intent, his eager body quivers, suddenly he begins to run, flying over the green grass, his short legs carrying him faster and faster; Michael has been spotted, and when Jeter finally meets him, they cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon Michael's face; his hands once again caress Jeter's beloved head, and Michael looks once more into the trusting eyes of his beloved Jeter, then they cross the Rainbow bridge together. A small private service for family members only will be scheduled later. A Celebration of Michael's Life is being planned and will be scheduled later, post COVID-19 restrictions. Michael was very well thought of and loved in the community and will be missed by so very many. You will be missed every hour of every day, Goodbye my darling.