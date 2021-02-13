Michael DACUNZO

DACUNZO - Michael 82, of Orangevale and Carmichael, CA passed on January 29, 2021 in Sacramento, California after a long illness. He was the loving son of the late Domenico Dacunzo and late Margherita Dacunzo (nee Santoriello) of Buffalo. He was the dear "baby brother" of late Raphael Battaglia of West Seneca (nee Dacunzo), late Maria Luppino of Amherst (nee Dacunzo), late Carmella Rhodes of Florida (nee Dacunzo), late Emiddio Dacunzo Buffalo, and late Vincent Dacunzo of Buffalo; also survived by many nephews, nieces, great nieces, and great-great nieces across the country, as well as many very dear California friends. Mike was born and grew up in Buffalo and attended Hutchinson Tech High school and the University of Buffalo where he graduated as an Industrial Engineer. In the early 1960s, Mike went to work for the federal government in Rome, NY where he met several of his lifelong friends. In 1964, Mike and some friends accepted job transfers to McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California where Mike worked as a civilian engineer and manager for many years. Mike also attended classes at UC Berkeley. After an early retirement in his late 40s from the Air Force due to a heart attack and Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Mike recovered his health with lots of support from the Jones, the Seamans, and other friends. He then started a second career and worked part time for many years as a tax preparer, and volunteered his time to his community in many ways, including at Kaiser Hospital and as a board member of Safe Credit Union. Starting in the 1990s, Mike started traveling the world with friends, visiting places such as Europe, Russia, Egypt, and the Mediterranean. Mike never married and he had no children, but he has family in Buffalo, Oakland, Virginia, Arizona, and Florida. His many friends in the Sacramento area have grown children, who also have their own children, all of whom call him "Uncle Mike" since he loved them all as he did his own family. He was loved by all who met him because he treated everyone with respect and his full attention. You felt seen and heard when you were in Mike's presence. His humor and his laugh were infectious, and he never seemed to take himself too seriously. Mike lived a full life of love, adventure, and giving of himself while taking little in return. To all lucky enough to know him, he was an inspiration to what humanity at its best can look like in our modern world. If you knew Mike and you would like to join a gathering after COVID of friends and family to honor Mike with more stories of his incredible life, please send an email to mikelifecelebration@gmail.com to receive details. No solicitors, please.