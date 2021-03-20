Maureen Ann ISENBERG

ISENBERG - Maureen Ann Age 53, passed away peacefully at Hospice Buffalo on March 11th. Born Maureen Ann Sheeran in Troy, NY, Maureen was known for her positive attitude, sense of humor and constant focus on family. Maureen attended SUNY Geneseo where she made many lifelong friends. After graduating from Geneseo, Maureen attended graduate school at SUNY Buffalo, where she met her husband of 26 years, Dave. Maureen and Dave have two sons, Matthew and Evan, and twin girls, Kathleen and Elizabeth. Nothing was more important to Maureen than family and her passing will leave an empty space in the hearts of her siblings, Michael, David, John and Jennifer. For many years, Maureen worked at CTG where she started as an intern while attending UB. She made many dear friends there and worked in numerous roles throughout her career. Maureen had a strong work ethic and continued to work during her cancer battle because she enjoyed it and didn't want to let down her CTG family. Maureen battled ovarian cancer like a true warrior and lived her life to the fullest since being diagnosed 2-1/2 years ago. Ireland, The Adirondacks, Nashville, NYC, Toronto, Dave Matthews Band shows were just some of the things Maureen and her family did in the last couple years. Maureen was truly grateful to the incredible Drs., nurses and staff at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, who guided her through her battle. She made many friends there and they shared a lot of laughs and a few tears together. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring when friends and family can share anecdotes and memories of Maureen. Donations can be made in Maureen's name to Roswell Park or Hospice Buffalo.