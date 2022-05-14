WALKER OSHEI - Mary November 29, 1948 - May 19, 1977 45 years ago Mary Walker Oshei died in Seattle, WA at the young age of 28. Artistic, intelligent and athletic are just a few adjectives describing Mary. Born in Buffalo, Mary enjoyed most of her life on Argyle Park. There the neighborhood kids would build snow forts, hide in leaf piles and play kick the can. She was the all-time favorite babysitter involving kids in creative art projects and helping them with Halloween costumes. Mary developed loyal friendships at Buffalo Seminary as her artistic talent blossomed. After graduating, Mary married young and gave birth to her bright star, Estelle Oshei (deceased 2021). As a young single mother, Mary designed and painted needle point canvases at Eye Squared, an eclectic store on Elmwood Avenue in the late 60's. Mary was adventurous and fun but also deeply sensitive. Those closest to her knew she lived with severe depression. Even with love and support from her family and friends she lost focus on her goals and future believing she was alone on her journey. At the time of her death, Mary was survived by her daughter, Estelle Oshei, her parents, Lorna and Bill Walker and siblings, Tom and Lornie Walker.