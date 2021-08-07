Mary Louise BUTLER

BUTLER - Mary Louise "Belle" Passed away peacefully at age 73, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. "Belle," as she was affectionately called, was an unconditionally loving mother to Allison Butler Shrestha; a devoted wife of 48 years to Timothy Butler; a beloved sister to Joyce Pompeo and the late Anita Qualey; and a treasured grandmother to Maxwell, Samuel and Emily Belle. After completing high school at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, Belle graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Piano Performance and later, a Master's in Music Education from UB. She enthusiastically taught choral music for 32 years in the Cheektowaga-Sloan School district and developed lifelong friendships with many cherished students. In addition to putting on four holiday performances a year with her pupils, Belle used her musical talent and expertise to bring joy to everyone she knew. A gifted singer and piano player, she memorized and performed in its entirety Beethoven's Sonata quasi una Fantasia (Moonlight Sonata), Op.27, No. 2 to partially fulfill the requirements for her music degree. She later began performing as a singer in the St. Joseph University Parish's "Opera Sacra" group. Avid supporters of Buffalo's Performing Arts venues, Belle and Tim held lifetime tickets to the BPO, Shea's, Studio Arena and Kavinoky Theatres and enjoyed many performances there with friends, in years past, they were also frequent patrons of the Shaw Festival in Ontario, Canada. At home, her lively piano playing and singing at holiday gatherings with friends created merriment and laughter for everyone. After retiring, she continued her path as a lifelong learner, becoming an active member in the Red Hat Society, Kenmore Culture Club and the Yaya Club. She later joined the Garrett Club and became a skilled bridge player and a member of the club's leadership committee. Ever a sports enthusiast, Belle skied, played tennis at the Buffalo Racquet Club and was a golfer at Springville Country Club for many years. She embraced adventure and took trips to Europe as well as visiting many places in the U.S. with dear friends who loved her company. A woman of true class and style, Belle's contagious zest for life, her kindness and her strength, her faith and her unswerving optimism will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Louise Butler can be made to the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart's Annual Loyalty Fund, 3860 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14226 (please specify the Music Department as the recipient).