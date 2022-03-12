SELDEN - Mary Jane (nee Goodspeed) Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on March 6, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William (Sparky) Selden; beloved mother of Richard Sparaco (Wanda), Michele Sparaco-Rudy (John) and Thomas Sparaco (Paige); loving grandmother and great-grandmother of Tiffany Walsh (Brian), Cameron, Bryce, Quinn, Canaan Clark (Stephanie), John Paul Rudy, Brittany Oates(Bandon), Brynnlee, Broxson, Nathan Rudy, Connor Rudy, Francesca Sparaco, Sarah Sparaco, Hannah Sparaco; caring sister of Joyce Rogers, Kathleen Sutton, Mary Alyce Drummer, Gary Goodspeed, Sharon Geise, and Donald Goodspeed; and the late Lois Brock, Douglas Goodspeed, Janet Tedesco, Marilyn Wycoki, Charles Goodspeed, and Carol Goodspeed. A private memorial ceremony will be held at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery, in Hamburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local Hospice in the memory of Mary Jane Selden.