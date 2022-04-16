BENZEL - Mary H. Mary H. Benzel passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the age of 93. The daughter of the late Elsie and William T Hartley, Mary was born June 11, 1928 and grew up in Fredonia, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Robert W Benzel and brothers Donald T and William B Hartley. Mary married Robert W. Benzel August 20, 1955 and together they built their home in Tonawanda, New York. They were happily married for 41 years before his passing in 1996. Mary was a Music Educator Major at Fredonia State College and graduated with a BS degree in 1950 followed by a MS degree. She taught vocal music for 30 years in the Ken-Ton School District. Music was a very important part of her life. She loved to sing, played the piano, and participated in and directed many church and school music programs. Often attending concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall, she would say 'life without music would be a mistake!'. Mary enjoyed traveling, being a part of the church family, and was interested in searching her family's genealogy. She was a member of the Eastern Star, DAR, Mayflower Society and the Colonial Dames. She often participated in events to encourage Constitution Day celebrations. Mary was a devoted mother and is survived by their daughter Nancy A. Benzel and son David J. Benzel, along with in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday June 12th at 1 pm at Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd in Tonawanda.