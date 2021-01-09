BOOKER - Mary Evelyn (nee Hayes) Mary Evelyn Booker (Maiden name Hayes) was born on May 5, 1938 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and entered into rest on December 20, 2020 while living in Grand Island, NY at the age of 82. Evelyn attended East High School and attended SUNY Buffalo and graduated Cum Laude in 1975 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Evelyn completed her 4-year degree in only 3.5 years as a full-time employee and while raising her family. She worked at Roswell Park Institute as a Senior Personnel Administrator in Buffalo, NY from 1976-2000 before retiring. She was married to Conrad Jesse Booker for 22 years, who passed away May 10, 1983. Her life-partner of 35 years, Eugene Reed called her his "honey bun" and loved holding her hand while driving. Evelyn has two sons, Eric M. Booker (Eloise) and Conrad L. Booker (Adam). Pictures of her beloved granddaughters Courtnnie Booker and April Booker adorned treasured locations in her home. She and our grandmother, Flossie Reviere Todd, were inseparable and are buried together at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Evelyn was a Christian woman whose faith guided her and gave her great strength. Her favorite bible verse being the 23rd Psalm. Our mother loved red roses and often saved them as keepsakes. She enjoyed developing new and exciting table-scapes for holiday dinners, Christmas being her favorite. She found great pleasure in collecting dinner bells and featured them during special occasions. Her artistic skills, came to bear, in her crafting of hand-made cards that she would give to family and friends on special occasions. She was a lover of sewing, knitting and crochet, once spending months creating matching sweaters for our family. She enjoyed technology and computers. Our mother found great peace and calm gazing at the lake through the picture-window of her Grand Island Home.