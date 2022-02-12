DelGAUDIO - Mary E. Mary E. DelGaudio of Denver, Colorado formerly of Orchard Park, tragically died Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was the beloved daughter of Rudy and Karen DelGaudio of South Carolina and sister of Tara Carroll (Jamie) of South Carolina and Greg DelGaudio (Brooke) of Colorado both formerly of Orchard Park. Mary earned her master's degree from SUNY Buffalo State College and was an educator in Buffalo, for several years until she moved to Colorado, where she continued to teach. Above all she loved her family. She was passionate about her students. Her adventurous spirit took her all over the world. She had a heart for all animals especially her dogs, as well as hippos, sea turtles, wolves and elephants. Her smile and kindness will be dearly missed by her extended Buffalo family, friends and so many others.