PINTO - Mary Ann Mary Ann Pinto (a/k/a "Gram," "Oma," or "Chair Mar") of Buffalo, New York died Monday, July 12, 2021 with family by her side. She was 94 years young. Born September 6, 1926 to Vito Passero (1886-1964) and Anna (Petrella) Passero (1888-1974) in Fort Erie, Ontario into a family with eight older brothers- Frank, Mike, John, Carmine, Sam, Joseph, Paul, Carmen- Mary often joked that she was born on Labor Day and hadn't stopped working since. A child of the Great Depression, she dropped out of school at 13 to work and help support her family. As a young woman, she was a big band singer and budding radio star in Toronto, Ontario. But after a handsome American caught her eye at the Fort Erie Race Track, she gave up her singing career and moved to Buffalo, New York to start a new life with Anthony B. Pinto, her beloved late husband. There, she raised her daughter, the late Linda A. Scime, styled hair in a salon she ran out of her basement, and spent countless hours entertaining family and friends. She also went back and got that diploma. In her later years, she formed a close companionship with the late Joseph Marzullo, a dear friend. After losing her daughter to brain cancer in 2000, Mary dedicated herself to volunteering for Roswell Park Cancer Institute and supporting her young grandchildren. She was an active member of the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation's Community Board, as her daughter had been, for almost two decades. She worked tirelessly to fundraise for the hospital and helped to organize All Star Night, the Ride for Roswell, and other events to support cancer research and enhance patient care. She also volunteered every week in Roswell's gift shop, encouraging patients and their families. In 2010, Roswell honored her with The Katherine Anne Gioia Inspiration Award, which is given annually to "a volunteer who is dedicated to the battle against cancer and whose work has inspired other volunteers." Notwithstanding, Mary would tell you that her greatest achievements were her family and the relationships that she built with friends. She loved the people in her life with all of her heart. Hers was a life well lived. She is survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Scime of Los Angeles, CA; Daniel Scime (Megan Fracol), of Chicago, IL; Anna Scime (Neil Terry); Michael Scime; and Nicholas Scime, her son-in-law James T. Scime (Courtney (Genco) Scime); and her extended family, Carol Krajewski and the 'Gal Pals', all of Buffalo, New York; as well as many nieces, nephews, and their children. The family held a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, and will announce details for her Memorial Mass after the US-Canadian border reopens. In lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones may, if they wish, donate to The Linda Scime Endowment Fund for Brain Tumor Research at https://www.roswellpark.org/giving.