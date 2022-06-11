Martha F. KORAL

KORAL - Martha F. (nee Opalka) On May 13, 2022, Martha joined her parents, siblings, and husband in heaven after a short illness. She was 102 years old. Martha was born in Herrings, New York on November 16, 1919, the third daughter of her parents, John and Mary. She joined her older sisters, Jennie and Helen and eventually two other sisters, Clara and Eva joined the family and last but not least, her brother, Joseph. The family ultimately moved to Syracuse, NY. After graduation from High School, she applied to Nursing School at Edward J. Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, NY ultimately graduating with the Class of 1944. That time of her life was always talked about with great fondness in terms of her career and lifelong friends that were made there. In 1947 she met the love of her life, Edmund E. Koral. They married on November 6, 1948, and celebrated 45 years of marriage before his death in 1994. They welcomed their daughter Susan in 1949, son Edmund (Leslie) in 1951, and son John (Susan) in 1958. She is survived by all. Martha is also survived by grandchildren Michael (Gina), Amy (Gary), Alexis, C. J. (Veronica), Jessica, and Kristen. In the last two years she welcomed her first great-grandchildren Lucy, Oliver, and Willow Martha. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-grandnephews and nieces. Martha assisted her husband running his business until his retirement. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Bermuda, and Colorado. A private service took place May 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life to take place in the future.