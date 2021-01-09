CRAWFORD - Marlene Marlene Crawford entered peacefully into heaven on December 24, 2020. In 1955 Marlene married James Crawford and celebrated 65 years together. Marlene was a loving, compassionate woman to 7 children… Dickie Crawford (Norah), Jim Crawford (James), Dianna Arnst (Joseph), Lori Williams (Michael), Bob Crawford, Jeff Crawford (Lisa), Christopher Crawford and grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She touched so many without want of anything in return. She had the gift of awareness. When you needed her, she was there to comfort and help in any way possible. She reminded family and friends how important it was to be connected; she was the glue that held the family together. Holidays and events were special because of the time and effort she spent making everything meaningful and making everyone welcome. Often this meant extending the table length at the last minute, adding as many guests as she could, so everyone could have a memorable moment. Her cooking was legendary, and nothing was left on any plate she made. She was incredibly eager, adventurous and not afraid to take risks. She would say, "let's get into the car and drive" Whether she had any plans or not she just wanted to see and experience everything. She was gifted and talented in many ways and used her gifts and talents to help so many. Generations of family and friends have been charmed by her heart-warming stories and recollections of times past and present. She was a truly joyful spirit who will live on in our memory for eternity. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a future date taking into account the health and safety of all those she loved and who loved her.