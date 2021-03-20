Mark Thomas PADAK

PADAK - Mark Thomas Age 58, of Providence RI, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2021. A WNY resident for most of his life, Mark was born September 24, 1962 in Buffalo, NY. He was the son of Helen Padak and the late Edwin Padak. He graduated from St. Andrew's Country Day School, Kenmore West High School and Buffalo State College with a BFA in sculpture and photography. In his personal life, Mark had a passion for sculpture, photography, gourmet cooking and winemaking. He was an intuitive, big-hearted man who engaged with anyone he met. He was a great listener and had a wonderful sense of humor. Whether at his home or yours, he always had something delicious to offer. He and his wife Judy loved to travel the world, and during the past year, they continued to find small adventures close to home. Mark was self-employed as a videographer and photographer. In addition to his mother Helen, Mark is survived by his beloved spouse and life partner, Judy Jungels and their dog, Licorice. He also leaves behind his older brother, Gary (Nancy) Padak; older sister, Gail Padak;, brother-in-law, Jim Johnson; parents-in-law, Bill and Georgiana Jungels;, sister-in-law, Ruth (Brian) Flessa; and brothers-in-law, Stephen Jungels and Jeremy Jungels; he also left many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; he was preceded in death by his father Edwin Padak; and sister, Marlene Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held in Western New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.everettri.org or www.rifoodbank.org Words of condolence may be left at https://olsonparent.com/obituary/Mark-Padak.