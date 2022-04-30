Marion Kidd Schwaneflugel FAY

FAY - Marion Kidd Schwaneflugel Marion Fay died peacefully at home on March 19, at the age of 95. She was a supportive and caring mother, wife, and grandmother. Always an active volunteer as well as a homemaker, she was involved with PTAs, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She worked in the high school library and was a lifelong reader. Born in Buffalo, NY, on October 4, 1926 to Charles and Marion (Kidd) Schwaneflugel, she grew up in Allentown and graduated from Amherst High School in 1944. She graduated from Stanford University in 1948, then returned home to Buffalo, working in fundraising for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the United Negro College Fund. She married Homer Fay in 1955; they had a son, Frank, in 1957 and a daughter, Elizabeth, in 1959. The family resided in Buffalo, NY, Amherst, NY, Indianapolis, IN, San Diego, CA, and Somers, NY. In 1979, Marion and Homer moved back to Amherst, NY, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Always interested in the arts, Marion supported the musicians in her family and the community. She enjoyed sailing, camping, car trips, and Caribbean vacations with her family. Marion and Homer traveled frequently, visiting family and friends around the world. They were members of the Shattemuc Yacht Club (Ossining, NY)and the Buffalo Yacht Club. In later years, Marion frequently attended orchestra concerts and theater productions. She served as President of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra, and volunteered with the American Association of University Women and the Buffalo Torch Club. She will be remembered for her organizing skills, her friendships, and her support of others. Preceded in death by Homer in 2002, she is survived by brother, Franklyn Schwaneflugel (Sally); son, Frank Fay (Nicole Provost); daughter, Elizabeth Fay Daly (Christopher); and grandchildren, Trevor Fay (Jennifer), Morgan Daly, and Alex Fay. The family extends great appreciation to the aides who provided loving care to Marion in her final years; they treated her like family and we are grateful. A Memorial Celebration is planned for later this year. Contributions in memory of Marion may be made to the Amherst Symphony Orchestra, Planned Parenthood, or the Hospice Foundation.