Marilynn KREGAL

KREGAL - Marilynn Of East Aurora, NY. August 10, 1934 - June 7, 2021. Ms. Kregal was born in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of the late Eugene R. and Hattie W. Nudelman. At the age of seven she began private violin studies and later became a member of the renowned Portland Junior Symphony (now the Portland Youth Philharmonic) under the direction of Jacques Gershkovitch. It was there that she met her future husband, percussionist/ timpanist Jesse Kregal. The two went on to The Juilliard School, where Marilynn continued her violin studies with Louis Persinger and Dorothy DeLay. Additionally, Ms. Kregal studied with members of the Juilliard String Quartet who, at that time, were the inimitable Robert Mann, Robert Koff, Raphael Hillyer, and Claus Adam. A frequent soloist and chamber musician, Marilynn's desire was to be surrounded by the drama and sound of the orchestral literature. Ms. Kregal was accepted as a member of the Juilliard Orchestra under conductor Jean Morel. She recalled one of the highlights of her time with the orchestra being the June 1958 European Tour. The orchestra under Maestro Morel toured six countries and nineteen cities playing twenty-five concerts to fifty thousand people, while receiving consistent rave reviews. During her career, Ms. Kregal was a member of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Oregon Symphony, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. As a member of the National Symphony Orchestra, she performed for President John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Concert at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Ms. Kregal toured internationally with the Toronto and National Symphony Orchestras and later with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. In 1971, at a time when it was rare for women to hold principal positions in American orchestras, Ms. Kregal was named the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Principal Second Violin under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas, a position she held until 2000. Ms. Kregal was founder of the Portland Chamber Players, a member of Timpani in Solo and Ensemble, The Group for Contemporary Music, and the Camerata di Sant' Antonio Chamber Orchestra. Growing up in Oregon, Ms. Kregal developed a love for animals. She raised her ArabianPercheron Stallion, Stormy, from a colt and showed him in English and Western Pleasure and Dressage classes. Together they also participated in parades including Portland's Annual Rose Festival Parade. Once settled in Buffalo in her new position with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Ms. Kregal resumed her work with animals. She raised and trained her own championship Alaskan Malamutes and went on to win international titles and records across the U.S. and Canada. Her first Alaskan Malamute, Chelan, won Best of Winners Dog at the Westminster Kennel Club at Madison Square Garden in 1976 during their Centennial Celebration. Often asked for suggestions about dog obedience training, Ms. Kregal formed her own training school at home. While still providing private lessons, she began working with Alaskan Malamute rescue and became involved with canine therapy. Three of her Alaskan Malamutes, and most recently her Bernese Mountain Dog, worked as therapy dogs. Ms. Kregal was a member of the Delta Society and co-founder, along with Dr. Kim Griswold, of Canine Therapy Teams of Western New York. The creation of the latter in 2002 was inspired by the therapy dog teams brought to Ground Zero as a means of providing respite to workers following the events of 9/11 and was part of Erie County's disaster response. In 2006, during Buffalo's October Storm, their team was called in to provide relief to exhausted workers and in 2009, the team was present to offer solace and support to the families of the victims following the tragedy of Flight 3407. Most recently, she found a great deal of satisfaction introducing her therapy dogs and providing comfort to veterans in area residences and hospitals who were being treated for PTSD. A lifelong learner, Ms. Kregal continued to enroll in college courses as a means of expanding her knowledge in a variety of academic disciplines of interest including criminal justice, international government, and policy. Marilynn had a gift for being able to relate to everyone regardless of age, background, or culture. Through her teaching she helped students to grow and thrive, whether it was through music or animals. Always happy being with her family and friends, she was selfless with her unique ability to provide clarity and share her wisdom. These gifts remain precious to all those who loved her. Ms. Kregal is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Heidi Billittier and Rachel Kregal Phillips (Matthew); granddaughters, Sarah and Julia Billittier; their father, Frank Billittier; and her brother, Gene Nudelman, Jr. (Linda), of Sahuarita, AZ. Services were held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make donations to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Juilliard Alumni Association, or the Camerata di Saint' Antonio Chamber Orchestra.