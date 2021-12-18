DALFONSO - Marilyn Christine (nee Betts) Marilyn Christine Dalfonso (nee Betts) peacefully entered into eternity on December 4, 2021 after a 16-year battle with leukemia. She was born on September 10, 1946 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of James J. Betts Sr. and Iris Betts (nee Recktenwalt). Marilyn is survived by her husband Dennis Dalfonso, their son Joseph (Joe) Dalfonso, and daughter-in-law Rebekah Louise Dalfonso (nee Smith). Marilyn was a devoted grandmother to Olivia Louise Dalfonso and Luke Timothy Dalfonso. She is also survived by her three siblings, Carol Schroeder, James Betts Jr, and Susan Schmitter. Marilyn attended St. Gerard's Catholic School and graduated from Kensington High School in 1964. She married Dennis Dalfonso on September 17, 1966 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 2003. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking large meals, and blessing others (especially the grandchildren!) with gifts on special occasions. She was a loving, encouraging, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Memorial Services can be viewed by sending an email request to joedalfonso@gmail.com, providing your name and your connection to Marilyn.