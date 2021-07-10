Marilyn A. WALZ

WALZ - Marilyn A. (nee Bonanducci) Of Flower Mound, TX, June 16, 2021 at age 75. Loving mother of Mark (Tina) Walz; Jeanette (William) Starnes; and (late) Maureen (Michael) Lindner. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (Jamie) Kline; Kristine Johnson; Morgan, Hunter, Joseph (Taylor) Starnes; Luke (Brooke), Beth, Cole Lindner; and nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Born in Buffalo, NY to (late) Angeline and (late) Anthony Bonanducci, Marilyn is also survived by brothers Rocco (late William Magee); August (Christine); (late) Robert (Virginia); Anthony (Michele); Michael (Shirley); and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn attended PS 38, Buffalo, NY and Lake Shore CSD, Angola, NY, where she met her lifelong friend late Rosalind (Kush) Hacic. Marilyn received high honors for secretarial skills, which she used at the IRS, Goldome and elsewhere. She then combined her passion for interior design and sales to launch an Artistic Interiors franchise, before ultimately retiring from a very successful advertising sales career at The Buffalo News. Marilyn inherited her grandmother's perfection of Italian cuisine, which she shared with many, and also tirelessly reached out to countless others in need throughout her life. In that spirit, Marilyn donated her body to the University of Texas Southwestern so that the study of her brain may benefit mental health research. Donations in Marilyn's memory are requested to be made to the National Institute of Mental Health, Bethesda, MD.