Margaret JEWETT

JEWETT - Margaret "Peggy" (nee Irwin) July 20, 1926 - March 31, 2021. Died peacefully in her sleep at her residence at Canterbury Woods. She had been under the care of Hospice at the end of her life and the many caring nurses and aides who had been providing kind and loving care to her for her four years living with Alzheimer's. Peggy was born and grew up in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from the Park School in 8th grade, before attending and receiving her high school diploma from Miss Halls in Pittsfield, MA. Soon after graduation she met and married her husband of over 60 years, Theodore (Ted) C. Jewett Jr., MD. Their journey together was a remarkable partnership of love, fun and reward that began with enduring the 'war years.' A Captain in the US Army Medical Corps, Ted and Peggy were stationed in Austin, TX, and Denver, CO, before relocating to Boston, Mass. They finally were able to move back to Buffalo in the mid-50's and settle into raising their four children and building a cherished network of friends and family. As her husband pursued his medical career as Chief of Surgery at Buffalo's Children's Hospital, Peggy raised four children and engaged in her own passions. Like many bright and capable women of her generation, Peggy found self-fulfillment as a longtime volunteer for Planned Parenthood, Trinity Church and Meals on Wheels among other community volunteer engagements. Peggy's family home nestled in the nurturing and beautiful hills of East Eden in the community of Clarksburg was a source of joy. She loved her birds and wildlife as well as the idyllic waterfall and tennis matches that left her opponents breathless. When she moved to Canterbury Woods in her later years, she quickly turned her energies to her new community, starting the retirement home's library, book club, spending countless hours reading to the visually impaired and always volunteering at the front desk, greeting visitors and residents alike with smiles, laughter and conversation. Possessed of a quick, bright mind and deep intellectual reservoir, Peggy adored classical music, ballet and art and was an avid reader and absolute ace at crossword puzzles. Her personal philanthropy underscored the breadth of her interests through years of support of the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Albright Knox Art Gallery, and countless conservation causes. Peggy was an avid tennis player and lifelong member of the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club, where the Irwin name still adorns the wall of champions. She and Ted created many wonderful memories together traveling with friends and visiting their children all over the country. Her greatest joy was being with family and she was a wonderful, loving and most fun mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Peggy is survived by her brother Ted (Miriam); daughter Mary (Tom Harty); sons Ted, Adie (Mary) and Tony (Joan); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be graveside on Monday May 10th for family and relatives. Family, friends and relatives are invited and urged to come to an Open House in her celebration at 1:30 PM at 289 Summer Street, Buffalo on Monday, May 10th.