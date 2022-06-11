WILLIAMS - Lorine Lorine Williams passed on May 31, 2022, while at in-home hospice, cared for by family and friends in her final days. We will miss her sophisticated sense of style and class, love of adventure and deep faith. She was a good friend, loving wife, and a fun grandparent. Lorine radiated with bright energy that brought light and laughter into our lives. She had the unique gift of connecting with people instantly, making friends wherever she went. The daughter of Martha and Aaron McLeish, Lorine was born in Buffalo NY, August 31, 1939, ten minutes before her twin sister Irene. They had two brothers, Herbert and Stephen. Lorine attended PS75, PS74 and graduated from Bennett High School. She married Henry Rufus Salley Jr aka Rudy and they had two sons, Troy and Kyle Sr. Lorine's career began as an activist with the Democratic party. She moved to the NY Department of Labor Apprenticeship/Job Training Affirmative Action Program, working her way up to Regional Program Director in Buffalo and Albany. Lorine and Rudy separated in 1972 and continued to jointly raise their two sons. A cradle member of St. Philips Episcopal Church, Lorine was involved in many aspects of parish life. Lorine married Rev. Dr. James Williams in 1992 and retired in 1996. In 1999 they became missionaries serving the Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Matlosane, South Africa where she wasvordained as Deacon. They retired again in 2013 to move to Boulder CO where Lorine served as Deacon and President of the Altar Guild at St. John's Episcopal Church. Lorine is survived by her sons Troy Salley (Denise), Kyle Salley (Marie), grandchildren Troy II (Rebecca), Kody, Kyle Jr, Kolton; sister Irene Greene, nieces Kim, Kelly, and Kristie (Steven); step-daughters Malaika Walton (Dean), Tara Watkins (Chuck), and step-grandchildren Turner, Jessica, Quinn and Maggie. Memorial services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Boulder CO on June 22 at 10 am and at St. Philips Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY TBA.