FOX BENATOVICH - Lorelei "Forever 39". No ordinary woman, funny, warm, loving, generous, smart and a little bit of kookiness, Lorelei Fox Benatovich will be missed by her family more than imaginable. Anyone lucky enough to have known her, was quickly engulfed in her world- whether you wanted to hear about her daughters or her granddaughters or not! Although born in the north (Minnesota), she was raised in Houston, Texas, and always identified as a Texan, even if sometimes "misplaced" in New York or Rhode Island. Lorelei was a true Southerner- complete with a hint of accent and plenty of Southern hospitality. While visiting family in Buffalo, NY during the summers away from Houston, she met her husband of 62 years, Harvey Benatovich, and lost most of her accent during her first Buffalo blizzard. At parties, the Benatoviches were always the first couple on the dance floor and the last to leave it! Her favorite dance spot, however, was in the back of the Amphitheater in Chautauqua! A favorite nursery schoolteacher in her early career, she later opened Lorelei Graphics Gallery. She never missed a match or game to root for her kids' sports teams. That tradition continued in the next generation and was she was a loyal, snack providing fan of Classical High School Girls' Tennis Team, in Providence, RI. Survived by her loving daughters, Penny Benatovich and Lisa Brosofsky; her son-in-law, Dan Brosofsky; and the loves of her life, her twin granddaughters Sarah and Jillian Brosofsky; as well as Eric Brosofsky; many nieces and nephews; and countless wonderful friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Sam, and Mary Fox; her brother, Myles Fox; as well her husband, Harvey Benatovich. No one loved her family more than Lorelei. She lived for her "girls" and was a fierce Mombo/Mama Bear. A force of nature. Indelibly in our hearts and souls forever. A life full of love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lorelei's honor and memory to Temple Beth- El of Providence, RI; Winslow Gardens/Alderbridge Community (East Providence, RI); or Evergreen House Health Center (East Providence, RI). A Memorial Service celebrating Lorelei and Harvey will be held at a later date.