Leroy J. FIEDLER

FIEDLER - Leroy J. Passed away peacefully on February 8th, 2021. Born in Hamburg, NY. Lee worked many years in power generation, a field that took him form Niagara Fall to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. His love of golf was well known, having been a member of Orchard Park Country Club for over 45 years. He was even able to attend the Masters Golf Tournament in Georgia. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix so no repairmen ever came to the Fiedler household. Lee is survived by his wife of 39 years, Wilhelmina; three children, John (Mary), Margaret (John), and Kathryn; as well as three grandchildren, Frank, Mae, and Jack. A Celebration of Lee's Life will be held July 17th, from 11 AM-2 PM, at 53 Rosedale Ave., Hamburg. Come share a story.