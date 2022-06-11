Lawrence Francis SMOLINSKI

SMOLINSKI - Lawrence Francis January 16, 1954 - January 20, 2022 Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Larry was active in several local polka bands as the lead clarinet and saxophone player, providing backup vocals and technical support for his fellow band musicians. Gigs usually took place within the city limits or surrounding suburbs; however, trips to Erie, PA for performances in various polka festivals were enthusiastically embraced. Larry was a member of the Buffalo Polka Boosters Club and the Buffalo Musician's Union. After an employer-related relocation in 1993 to Texas, he connected with area musicians, often working with top 40 and C & W Bands as an on-call substitute. Larry graduated from Seneca Vocational High School and attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, where he earned a degree in computer science. He began work at the Marine Midland Bank Center on Main Street in downtown Buffalo, as a Mainframe Operations Clerk. After two years, he moved on to Occidental Chemical Corporation while the company was located in Niagara Falls, NY and for several years after the company's transfer to Dallas, TX. At Fidelity Investments he worked in the specialized field of Systems Programmer, retiring in 2015, after 45 years of employment. We lost our dear Larry due to diabetic complications. Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen A. (nee Morella) Smolinski, their two sons Marc D. Smolinski and Brian J. Smolinski, his mother Jane M. (nee Kuchnowski) Smolinski, sister Nancy A. Cornnell (Danny), brother Michael J. (Donna) Smolinski, and was preceded in death by his father, Frank L. Smolinski, in 2003. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish followed by a procession and brief service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery located at 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., in Buffalo, NY.