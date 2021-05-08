Kim C. MAZUR

MAZUR - Kim C. (nee Keller) Age 60, of Lockport, NY passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, NY, with her loving husband Jim by her side, after battling COVID. Kim was born in Warren, PA on November 9, 1960, to Janet and the late James E. Keller. She was a 1978 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Russell, PA, and attended Jamestown Business College. Kim worked as a Dental Assistant in Warren, PA and in Lockport, NY. Kim met her husband, Jim Mazur at Chautauqua Lake in 1981, and they fell in love. They were married October 5, 1985 at Our Lady of Victory in Frewsburg, New York and recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. They were a devoted couple who never stopped being in love. In 1989, they built a house in Lockport, New York where they have been surrounded by many wonderful neighbors. Kim and Jim were blessed to have adopted Brandon in 1996, as a newborn. He brought many joys to their lives. Kim had true motherly instincts, when Brandon was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 18 months, Kim's new role became a stay-at-home mom and nurse to her son. She was skilled at knowing his medical needs. At age 6, Brandon was diagnosed with high functioning Autism. Kim made sure he was placed in the right schools and programs. A reflection of Kim's goodness can be seen in Brandon's loving ways. Brandon sees the good in everyone and looks forward to each new day. Kim, Jim and Brandon enjoyed their visits to Chautauqua Lake, where Kim spent summer weekends as a child with her family. She enjoyed roller skating at Midway Park and taking boat rides. Kim met Annette (LaGrou) Kullman at Chautauqua Lake, where they became lifelong friends. They were like sisters who enjoyed spending all their time together around the Creek-N-Lake campground. Their bond was never broken. Kim loved the music of the 70's. She knew the words to every song and taught them to Brandon. This has grown into Brandon's love for music and dancing. Kim, Jim and Brandon were members of the WNY Elvis Appreciation Society, and her favorite tribute artist was Terry Buchwald. She would read Brandon books, until the day he started reading books to her. As a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lockport, NY, Kim would attend mass with Jim and Brandon every Sunday. Kim enjoyed seeing her church friends and attending the monthly socials in the Parish Hall. Kim enjoyed the holidays with her family. She especially loved everything about Christmas and looked forward to when they would travel to Pennsylvania to be with her parents and brothers, Gregg, Jeff and Jim and their families. Her love for the holidays was contagious. Now Brandon enjoys his many holiday inflatable "blow-ups" that fill up their yard. Kim was a cherished wife and devoted mother. Her love of Jim and Brandon was unconditional, and they loved her. She will be missed by all who knew her. Private Services were held.