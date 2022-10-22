 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth S. MADELL

MADELL - Kenneth S. Age 73, passed away on October 10, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. Beloved son of the late Samuel H. Madell and Marylynn Joyce Selby; and brother of Clifford Madell, Alan Madell, Spencer Madell and Jaime A. Madell. Born in New York City at Columbia Presbyterian, Kenneth was a gifted jazz drummer, pianist, composer, mathematician, educator, and computer programmer. As an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kenneth programmed such popular video games as Cosmic Life. In his later years, Kenneth dedicated himself to music education, publishing a popular YouTube channel and teaching numerous private students. His golden heart, indelible positivity and kindness will be very sorely missed.

