Kathleen Alice Ford VICTORSON

VICTORSON - Kathleen Alice Ford "Kay" Died on January 4, 2021, at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Born February 9, 1941, to Edgar and Mary Ford in Washington, DC. She was the second oldest of siblings Mike, John (Charlie), Susie and Barbara. She graduated from Georgetown Visitation, in 1959 and Catholic University, in 1963. She met her husband, Rev. Vernon Victorson, in Washington and they were married at Lutheran Church of the Reformation April 11th, 1970. Kay maintained friendships across several cities throughout her lifetime. She was a Congressional staffer to U.S. Senator Claude Pepper, Theater professor (Utica College), membership staff at WNED Buffalo, English and Drama teacher at Turner Carroll High School, administrator at the Samaritan Pastoral Counseling Center in North Tonawanda, and early childhood advocate for the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy (Albany), all in addition to being a loving and dedicated mom to three. Kay is survived by husband Vernon; children, Marion Katherine (Rob), Birgitta (Eddie) and Brendan (Akiko); and six grandchildren, Charlie, Magnus, Emi, Poppy, Samwise and Henrik; also her brother, John Ford (Sandy); her sister, Barbara Dove (Peter); brother-in-law, Mark Victorson (Patricia); and Vern's cousin, Madelynn Skvarla (David) and many nieces and nephews. She is remembered by those in the parishes that she served alongside Vernon, St. Paul's Williamsville, Trinity Castleton-on-Hudson, Our Savior's Lutheran Utica, First Lutheran Albany.