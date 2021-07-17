June WAMBACK

WAMBACK - June Age 86, June Elizabeth Wamback of Homosassa, Florida, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River, under the care of Vitas Hospice. She was born September 27, 1934, a daughter of Hugh and Carrie Bowyer, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As a child she also lived in North Bay, Ontario, where her father was a supervisor for the Canadian Pacific Railroad. She graduated high school in Toronto, Ontario. Following graduation, she lived in Bermuda and worked at a major hotel there. She married Angelo Bonforti of New York and was later divorced. June returned to Toronto, Canada with her infant son, Steven, where she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Canada and X-Ray and Radium. She was tall and statuesque and did some fashion modeling, which suited her career as a professional greeter, telephone switchboard operator, and office receptionist. She married Harold Leo Wamback in 1963, and they lived in Cheektowaga, NY, where she worked as a receptionist at Twin Fair Stores Corporate for more than 20 years. June and Leo retired to Myrtle Beach, SC, where they managed Pebble Beach Campground and served also as armed security guards for Suncoast Security. She volunteered with CASA, a shelter for abused spouses. They later moved to Homosassa, Fla., where they lived in the Forest View Estates retirement community for many years. Leo died in 2002. June loved crafts of all kinds and used them as a den mother for the Cub Scouts Den 5 Pack 667, in Cheektowaga, NY. She painted, sewed, crocheted, made Christmas-tree ornaments, and fashioned things out of match sticks, seashells, and natural materials. She enjoyed participating in craft shows. In recent years, she was well known for creating memory bears, teddy bears made of clothing from special events -- wedding gowns, cheerleading outfits, or the clothing of loved ones who had died. June attended Rock Crusher Church in Lecanto, FL. She had an engaging sense of humor and had many friends. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her. June is survived by her brother Bud Bowyer and his wife Joan of Vancouver, BC, Canada; a son, Steven of Angola, NY, and his wife Patty; a stepson, Wayne Wamback of Melbourne, FL, and his wife Denise; a daughter-in-law, Anne Wamback of St. Petersburg, FL.; as well as six grandchildren, Joshua Wamback and Victoria Wamback of Angola, NY, Shannon Wamback of Melbourne, FL, Eric Wamback of Durham, NC, Michael Wamback of St. Petersburg, FL, and Katherine Wamback of Orlando, FL; three great grandchildren; two nephews and two nieces. Family members who died before her include her parents; sisters Joyce Bowyer and Doris Wilson; and two stepsons, Donald Wamback, and Richard Wamback. In lieu of cards and flowers, please remember local Hospice and CASA chapters. Following cremation at Strickland Funeral Home, June's ashes will be scattered in "a beautiful place," as she wished.