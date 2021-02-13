Judith Adams KRAYBILL

KRAYBILL - Judith Adams Age 79, passed away Friday, January 8th, 2021 in Overland Park, Kansas due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Judy was born on December 14th, 1941 to Benjamin Clarke Adams and Betty May Iler Adams in Derry, New Hampshire. Judy was proud of her New Hampshire heritage and often told childhood stories about the Adams farm in Derry where she spent much of her youth with her paternal grandparents and siblings. Judy met Fred Corbett at UNH, they were married in 1963 and later had their daughter Anna [Corbett] Oliver in Portland, Oregon. In those years, Judy was an exceptional grade school teacher, and enjoyed helping students excel in reading; a lifelong passion of her own. Judy was also an avid photographer. After her divorce in 1971, Judy met William "Bill" Kraybill, who was to become her loving husband of 46 years. They liked to tell the story of how they met at a bar, named Ryan's, in Portland. Judy often described seeing a "great big, tall man" standing next to her. She was attracted to Bill when they met, but her feelings grew when he showed his care for her daughter, Anna. It was then that Judy realized she had found a partner for life. Bill and Judy were married in 1974 and in the following years had their daughter Lindsay and son, Jake. In 1978 they moved to New York City while Bill completed a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center while Judy took a break from her career. New York led to Columbia, Missouri, where Judy decided to continue her education and Bill went to work for Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. With a Masters in Education from Portland State University and years of teaching experience, Judy decided to pursue a second Masters and completed her PhD in Educational and Counseling Psychology from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1991. Judy first practiced as a therapist in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1994, Judy and Bill settled in Williamsville, New York while Bill worked at Roswell Park and Judy established a therapy practice and later expanded as an executive coach in Buffalo, NY, and Western New York. Judy retired in 2006 to spend more time with their grandchildren in the Kansas City area. Judy was a driven scholar, constantly in search of new and better methods to help her patients, further her own learning, and be a better mother and partner. This intellectual rigor was evident in every conversation with her. Judy was a progressive thinker and a steadfast feminist. She had a radiant, contagious, and undeniably caring smile. She instilled in her children a deep independence with a loving kindness. One might note that her hair was as distinctive as she was, from her long braids in the 70's to her perfect grey framed bob in her professional years. Above all else, Judy was a fierce advocate for all who knew her including, of course, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and in her younger years, her siblings. Her deep and loving care will be forever missed. Judy is survived by her sweetheart Bill; daughters: Anna (Brad) Oliver of Overland Park, KS, Lindsay Kraybill (Aaron Koressel) of El Cerrito, CA, and son Jake Kraybill (Katy Till) of Rochester Hills, MI, and her seven grandchildren: Corbett, Delaney, and Elianna Oliver; Weston and Eli Koressel; and Henry and Rowan Kraybill and her four siblings, Jean Ricker, Janice Rioux, John Adams, and Jill Sonja. All contributions could be made in Judy's name to the KU Alzheimer's Center and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.