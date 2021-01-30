Joseph J., Sr. HASTREITER

HASTREITER - Joseph J., Sr. January 29, 1935 - January 12, 2021. Hastreiter was born on Fox Street in Buffalo and was the son of Julius who immigrated through Ellis Island in 1922 and Loretta Schwindler. Joe treasured his strong mother and she always referred to him as 'her Joie.' Joe said that his father was 'the best man I ever knew.' Joe grew up at 142 Carl Street in a house his father built. Joe attended St. Bart's and Kensington High where he was on the Swimming Team. Joe was an excellent diver and performed his feats at the Kensington Pool. Joe attended Erie County Community College and was on the Dean's List. Joe met Marguerite Thielman at Sunset Bay in 1955. They were married November 17, 1956 at St. Agnes Church. Joe was a movie buff from an early age and would talk about going to the Little Kensington for the afternoon movie and back at night for the same movie. His love of movies lasted all of his life. His collection of movies amounts into the thousands. Joe could get something out of every movie. His favorite movie was the 1930's "The Last of the Mohicans" of which he was introduced to at a showing in Fort William Henry in Lake George. Joe attended several Cinefests, one in Hollywood, where he met a few stars. He also loved music and has a huge collection. His favorite singers are Nat King Cole singing Autumn Leaves, Mario Lanza's version of Ave Maria and On The Street Where You Live by Vic Damone. A photographer, he had many cameras-one of the first was a VHS. One Christmas he gave each of his children a VHS player. His collection of over 6000 slides were put on DVD's as a gift. He got to watch them this past Christmas. Joe worked part time at the DanDee Potato Chip Company, then went to Sylvania. He also worked at the Ford Stamping Plant and returned to DanDee in the mid-50's where he started as a truck driver. He rose to plant manager and put out DanDee Potato Chips and the other snacks we all enjoy. He was known as "Joey Chips'. He treasured his fellow employees which included his brother, Julius, son, Joseph and daughter, Diane. When the plant closed, after Joe worked there for 28 and a half years, Hastreiter was offered a job to manage a chip plant in Richmond, Virginia. He took Civil Service tests and was offered a job by the Post Office in NY City, but he did not want to upend the nice life his family had in the Lovejoy neighborhood. He procured a job with the city in Public Works and met many great fellow employees. He would say that it was the best job he ever had and retired from the city in the late 1990's. When the Blizzard of 1977 hit, Joe was at work with his son and several of the women employees. Joe made sure that all made it home safely but he and Joey got stuck in the plant overnight. The next day, they bought a couple of gallons of milk from the Kauderer Dairy next door to the plant and walked from Grider Street to Bailey Avenue where they caught the attention of a city plow driver. They got a ride in the scoop all the way to Lovejoy. They were greeted at home by Marge, Cindy, Diane and Linda. It was his birthday and all were happy and thankful to be together. Joe was a family man who cherished his wife and children. He made sure they all had a good home and education. He did much remodeling to the 100 year old home on Longnecker Street. Joe had that special talent of being able to do anything. Joe had hobbies of woodworking and restored much furniture, including vintage radios and rockers. He started his own business, (Furniture By Joie). He also did scuba diving where he procured the 'find of the month' with his group - a century old clay bottle - in the depths of the Niagara River. He had a Honda motorcycle which he rode mainly around the WNY area. Many camping trips were taken, especially to the Adirondacks, with his family and the memories of sleeping in the camper and tent are still fresh in his family's minds. Lake George and Old Forge were favorites. A special trip to Disney World was taken with all six family members driving the 24 hours in one car. Heartbreak came in 1969 when the youngest child, Jimmie, died of pneumonia at age 6-and-a-half. Every day when Joe came home from work, he would go to Jimmies' crib to kiss him hello. He was proud of his children who grew up to be fine citizens, workers and supporters of their parents. Their daughter, Diane, financed the first trip to Europe, and Joe, Cindy and Linda pitched in for the rest. Four trips to Europe were taken with Marge where they searched for his father's birthplace, Weisskurchen (White Church), Germany. Joe initiated his Dad's name being placed on the wall at Ellis Island. Joe is a Founding member of the Statue of Liberty Museum and presented each of his children with a commemorative coin Joe initiated his grammar school reunion and attracted several of his classmates. He also formed a group of old neighborhood friends, "called the ROMEOS," (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Joe maintained good relationships with his in-law and attended all family functions. He used to buy his future mother-in-law special sweet rolls from Harmel's Bakery. A tough exterior, but a soft inside would describe Joe. He was a generous man as witnessed this past Christmas, his favorite holiday, when he gave special gifts to his entire family. He gifted his family and neighbors with special chocolate milk and eggnog. At gatherings, Joe could be considered the most interesting man in the room as he shared his many adventures, whether about his family trips, his motorcycle rides or scuba diving experiences. About 10 years ago, Joe had surgery, performed by the most noted surgeon in WNY. The surgery was a success, however, the post-op care at the hospital was deficient and careless and left Joe with right side paralysis. NYS Department of Health found the hospital irresponsible. Contacted attorneys stated that there is no recompense for an elderly person, thus leaving Joe with a life-changing condition which weakened his entire body. His mind remained active until the end and his family took care of him at home offering all the love and assistance possible. Since the news of Joe's death, many people have come forward with stories about his generosity. He will be missed by all. If so desired, an offering in Joe's memory can be made to the Iron Island Museum, 998 Lovejoy Street, Buffalo, NY 14206, 716-892-3084.