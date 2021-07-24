 Skip to main content
Joseph A. PASTWIK
PASTWIK - Joseph A. Of Tonawanda, NY. He passed away July 4, 2021, at the age of 88. God's obedient son in word and deed, 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12, he was an example to us all. Joe retired from Union Carbide, Linde Division in 1987, and he was a life member of the Oil, Chemical, and Atomic Workers International Union. Reunited in heaven with his father John and mother Rose (nee Dychowski) and siblings Leona, John, Richard, and Ruth Butler. Survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand nieces/nephews. A private family ceremony was held at St. Timothy's RC Church. Friends may pay their respects at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

