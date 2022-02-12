SHELLUM - John H. Beloved husband, loving father and friend passed away suddenly on January 19th, 2022. Born August 13, 1945, in Buffalo, New York. He was a life-long resident of Western New York. Attended Grades 1 through 12 in Ken-Ton Schools, graduated from Kenmore East high School in 1963. BS and MBA degrees from the University at Buffalo, School of Management. Married to Bonnie J. (McEwan) Shellum for 48 years. Children are Julia A. (James) Barnhart; Jacqueline M. Shellum (Paul Jorgensen) and Jocelynn L. (Jodee) Robins; caring brother-in-law of the late Douglas J. McEwan; also survived by a niece and a nephew. John worked his entire career at the University of Buffalo (1969-2010). Initially as an Academic Advisor in Millard Fillmore College (the University's evening division), later as Associate Director of Admissions, and finally as Assistant Dean in the School of Management (1978-2010). During his time in the School of Management he also served as the Executive Director of the School of Management's Alumni Association. In 2001 in recognition of his many years of service to alumni the school's alumni association honored him with a newly renovated classroom and named it The John H. Shellum Seminar Room. Community activities included more than thirty years as a United Way volunteer during which time he earned several awards. He served for more than 25 years on the Board of the Visually Impaired Advancement (VIA) WNY (formerly the Olmsted Center for sight), including two years as Board Chair; he served multiple terms on the boards of the Beechwood and Blocher Homes as well as the Beechwood/Blocher Foundation, including multiple year terms as Board Chair with each organization. He was also a multiple year board member and chair of the Crisis Services Foundation. During the summer months, he and his family lived in the longtime seasonal home of his wife's family in nearby Bay Beach, Ontario. He continued his community activity there as a founding member of the Bay Beach Beachfront Property Owners Association where he was a ten-year board member and a president for multiple years. He was also a multi-year president of the Federation of Fort Erie Area Lakefront Property Owners' Association. In 2010, in recognition of his retirement he and his wife Bonnie made a gift to the University to create the John H. & Bonnie J. Shellum Endowment Fund for Professional Development. The purpose of this fund is to support activities for undergraduate students which foster development of social skills, including business and personal etiquette skills, important for success in business. John loved sports especially the Buffalo Bills, he avidly did New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles, loved watching jeopardy, coin collecting, researching genealogy, 3rd Thursday get-togethers with lifelong friends, playing cribbage with his wife and cards with friends. He was loved by many and will be missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to UB School of Management, c/o UB Foundation, PO Box 730, Buffalo, NY 14226. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Amigone Tonawanda Chapel. More information for John's service and his Celebration of Life event will be made available by family later.