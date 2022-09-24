John Francis DZIMINSKI

DZIMINSKI - John Francis "Jack" A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 8, at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Orchard Park for John Francis "Jack" Dziminski. He was born to Joseph and Jane (Skolen) Dziminski in Buffalo, New York, on February 5, 1935, and died April 28, 2022, surrounded by family in Beaufort, SC. His children celebrated his life at a Mass of Christian Burial in Beaufort in June. Jack was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Canisius High School and Canisius College. He spent his early career working in the family meat packing company, Pasco Meat Products and later as a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch. Jack was a generous and active supporter with both his time and treasure to many local charities and organizations. Beloved husband to the late Jeanne (nee Tubridy). Dearest brother to Joseph Jr. (Paula) Dziminski. Loving father of six children, John (Katie) Dziminski, Mary Pat (Frank) Schreck, Kathryn (Stephen) Parks, Carole (Dave) Klaudt, Joanne Murray (Jeff Wereski) and Mark (Veronica) Dziminski; cherished "Bops" to his 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and "Uncle Jack" to many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered and missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th St., Port Royal, SC 29935, or to a charity of your choice.