John David CARLINO

CARLINO - John David Age 54, died peacefully on January 29, 2022, from complications of kidney cancer, surrounded by his loving family in Buffalo. John grew up a country boy in Warsaw, NY, and although that part of him persisted through his love of gardening, it was his desire to see the world that defined him. As a teenager he worked tirelessly to raise enough money to study in Paris, France, and when he returned to Buffalo, he began a career that lasted 27 years, most of which he spent teaching German at Kenmore West Senior High School. He also spoke French, Spanish, and enough of any local language to get by during his frequent travels throughout Europe and Asia. When he wasn't in the classroom, John devoted his time and energy to causes dear to him. He was a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, serving as a board member of GLYS WNY, and had more than one letter to the editor published in The Buffalo News as he fought not only for the right to marry, but simply to be treated as an equal. He was instrumental in making the New York State Association of Foreign Language Teachers and the Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages the robust organizations they are today, transforming them into national examples of how to promote, grow, and modernize world language education. We will remember John not only as a loving father, husband, and leader, but also as a mentor who cared deeply about - and changed the lives of - countless students and colleagues. John devoted his entire self to everything he did. He lived his life as a servant, striving to leave everything and everyone he touched better. He succeeded, and we will not forget him. Husband of Larry Leaven. Father of Ian Carlino (Kate Calleri) of New York, NY. Brother of Jeff Carlino (Nicole Carlino) of Buffalo, NY; Juli Carlino of Albuquerque, NM; and Johanna Carlino of Buffalo, NY. Preceded in death by his parents, Natalie (Dove) and Michael Carlino of Warsaw, NY. His family will celebrate his life with a party this spring. In lieu of flowers or other gestures of condolence, they ask that you please consider a donation to one of the following: NYSAFLT 100k for 100 Years John D. Carlino Legacy Fund (nysaflt.org/donate); GLYS WNY (glyswny.org); or Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House (martinhouse.org).