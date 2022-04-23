John CHERKAUER

CHERKAUER - John November 21, 1923 - April 26, 2021 John was a loving, caring, giving-and most of all-kind man. He loved me (his wife), our children and his two grandchildren with all his heart! He was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He not only taught them many important things to living a good, honest and loving life, but he also taught me a few things. John was a paratrooper in WWII, who made many Army buddies. And although he never went overseas, he served his country proudly. Along with other paratroopers, he sold war bonds across the US and demonstrated his skills as a paratrooper in many different states. He was a wonderful role model for our children and worked diligently each day to teach them many things-but most of all, to be upstanding citizens. He was "Mr. Mom" before the term was even thought of, as I worked and he stayed home. John made the kids' lunches daily, took them to school and their sports/music practices and made sure they did their homework daily. All three of our children went to college and are now successful adults. John gets an "A-plus" in my book! John wasn't always the one to speak up, but when he did, his worked were impactful. He continually shared his life lessons and routinely provided the rationale and history behind the topic/project at hand. He also spent his entire life putting others before himself. We all miss you, John. We will always LOVE you and we are thankful God put you into our lives to cherish for evermore! Your loving family, Carol, Richard/Brandi, Robert, Amanda/Scott, Peyton and Charlotte