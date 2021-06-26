Jessie C. STROMEYER

STROMEYER - Jessie C. Joined her beloved husband, Joseph, in heaven on May 30, 2020 at the age of 99, a casualty of the pandemic, isolation and loneliness contributed to her death. She loved her children, Barbara (late Glen) Miles and Susan (Wayne) Busch; grandchildren, Kathryn, Joseph, Brian and Mark, and great-grandchildren Hannah, Audrey, Lucas, Caroline, Henry, Evan, and Xander. In her younger years, she had so much energy and loved creative endeavors. She could put together artistic center pieces, sew dresses, coats and hats by mixing pattern pieces (including a wedding gown), decorate church and fire hall banquet rooms, coordinate the annual church choir dinner with decor, food and original skits, and organize the decorating of the church for each liturgical season-without the benefit of the internet! In her later years, arthritis slowed her down and dementia set in. She left us with many precious, usually funny, memories. "Ma" as she was known, loved gambling, from trips to the casino to having us buy her lottery tickets EVERY time we went to visit. She loved ice cream (maple walnut) and candy. She loved getting dressed up. She often said she felt naked without her earrings! She loved her church, decorating, singing in the choir, volunteering at the garage sale, Canal Fest booth, bingo or whatever was needed. But one thing never changed: she loved her grandkids and great- grandkids tremendously! They were her pride and joy, her heart and soul. Miss you, Ma!