Jeanne SCHILLING

SCHILLING - Jeanne (nee Keckeley) On January 4, 2021 our beloved Grandma Jeanne peacefully passed away in Cedar Falls, IA. Jeanne Tower Keckeley was born in Queens, NY, to Alwyn and Gwyneth Keckeley and graduated from Oswego State Teachers College in 1953 with a degree in elementary education. She married her college love, Arthur C. Schilling and they spent 64 years building a beautiful life together. She taught first grade for several years before retiring to concentrate on raising her family. The communities in which Jeanne lived over the years benefited greatly from her many contributions. She volunteered with the Jaycees, taught adult education classes, was a Girl Scout Leader and served as the president of the Buffalo Children's Guild which provided resources for special needs children. She worked with autistic children one on one. She was an angel who helped support needy families at Christmas and throughout the year. Much of her time on this earth was spent improving and enhancing other peoples' lives and she did it with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. . Jeanne loved her Grandchildren fiercely. She was an intimate part of each of their lives, never missing a high school or college graduation. She often traveled great distances to attend grandchildren's concerts, recitals, and sporting events and was eminently proud of their accomplishments and characters. Even her nurses in the ICU knew all about her grandchildren as, up until the very end, she thought about them and shared her love and pride for them with everyone. Jeanne was an eternal optimist who always believed that things would work out. She was a force of nature who worked hard behind the scenes and made it look easy. She was a consummate entertainer and organizer who transformed ordinary occasions into special experiences that are etched in family and friends' hearts. Her family is indelibly marked with the memory of her elegance, drive and character. We are grateful for all the time we had with this wonderful woman. Jeanne is survived by her sister Cathy Keckeleynof Asheville, NC, her children Kerrylee (Mike) Kloos of Cedar Falls, IA, Elizabeth Schilling (David Habel) of Kalispell, MT, and Bruce (Joanne) Schilling of Jacksonville, FL, and her grandchildren, Katy (Jake) Farley, Andy and Holly Kloos; Keckeley, Ben, and Adam Habel; Carly and Olivia Schilling; and Cory Ingram. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at her beloved family cabin in Maine, where Jeanne, Arthur and their family shared so much love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Jeanne's favorite cause: The Environmental Lakes Assn., 230 Main St, Bridgton, ME 14009.