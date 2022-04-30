BOLANDER - Jean D. Jean D. Bolander passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 89. Jean was born and raised in Buffalo, graduated from Mt. Mercy Academy in 1949, and married her husband of 67 years, Ron, in Buffalo on August 28, 1954. Jean was an executive secretary for the Director of Nursing at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, NY for most of her career and retired in 1987. After Jean's retirement she and Ron moved several times ultimately settling back in the Buffalo area. Jean was a member of the Newcomer's Clubs in each community she resided in. She loved gardening, singing in their church choirs, holiday's (especially Christmas), and staying physically active during her retirement years. Jean and Ron competed and medaled in the Senior Olympics in Pennsylvania and Texas. Jean also loved helping Ron with the Lions Clubs for 40 years. Jean's loving husband, Ron, passed away 8 days before her. She is survived by their children Judi (Jim) Fonzi, Peggy, David (Kim), and Karen (Dick) Strahan, grandchildren CJ (Jessica) Fonzi, Stephanie & Allison Strahan, Mark Bolander, and great grandchildren Malala and Max Fonzi. Jean was buried in a private ceremony on Friday, April 29, 2022. Her family asks that anyone wishing to donate in her memory please do so to either Roswell Park Cancer Institute or the SPCA in Hamburg, NY