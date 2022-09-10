Janet PETRINA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETRINA - Janet Age 76, passed away after a courageous battle to lung cancer on July 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Kenmore, New York. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Gerry "Pops" Petrina and her son, John Nizamoff; her eldest daughter, Tina Utz, passed away to breast cancer in 2020; grandmother to Tori and Brett Nizamoff of Plant City, Florida and Allison, Melissa, Brian, and Matthew Utz of Cranberry, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her oldest brothers, Stephen Kasprisin and Joseph Herrmann and her youngest sister, Jackie Armstrong. She will be remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews who love her dearly. Employed for many years by Verizon as a dispatcher where she met her husband, Gerry. After retirement, Janet enjoyed socializing with friends and traveled to many beautiful beaches in Hawaii, California, and Florida. Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Janet's Life and Memorial Service at The George Washington Fishing & Camping Club Inc., 2805 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY 14207-1030 on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2 PM.

