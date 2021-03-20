Jane E. ROZBORSKI

ROZBORSKI - Jane E. Daughter of the late Raymond Duggan and Irma Timmel passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68, while in her winter home state of Florida. Jane is survived by her mother, Irma Duggan (nee Timmel); her husband, Lawrence; her sons, Lawrence and Nicholas; daughter, Katherine; grandchildren, Emma, Maya, Ava, Luke, Lawrence, Ellie and Asher; brother, John; sisters, Helen, Katherine, Anne, Sandy and Karen. She was predeceased by her father, Raymond; father, Lawrence; brother, Raymond; and sister, Irma. Jane was born in Hamburg on September 18, 1952 and married the love of her life, Lawrence, on September 29, 1978. She was the President and owner of Eastwood Industries, Inc., and prided herself on it being a family endeavor, whether an employee was a blood relation or not. She was an excellent cook, and consummate host who loved nothing more than to open her doors, pantry and heart to friends and family. She loved to travel, especially when it was to visit her grandchildren. Jane was a woman of immense devotion to both her Lord and family. She was a bright light to all. Her hugs brought a palpable feeling of love and warmth on the coldest and darkest days. She was a kid at heart with a beautiful smile who always found a way to bring life to a party and a smile to your face. Jane will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and every person whose life she touched. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will not be held at this time. A Memorial Celebration of Jane's Life will be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.